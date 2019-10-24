South Africa

Nehawu strikers stop Unisa staff from entering campuses

24 October 2019 - 13:06 By IAVAN PIJOOS
An aerial view of the University of SA's (Unisa) Pretoria campus.
Image: Supplied

The nationwide strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) at the University of SA (Unisa) entered its third day on Thursday.

The union said some buildings were not compliant with occupational health and safety standards.

Unisa said its staff were unable to enter campuses across the country. Staff gained access in Durban, but were only able to offer limited services.

“The university urges stakeholders to continue conducting their business with the university online, where applicable.

“Reports received by the university are that students wishing to enter campuses to prepare for their exams are still able to do so without much hindrance.”

Examinations at neutral venues and those taking place at Unisa facilities were also continuing unhindered.

Talks between university management and Nehawu are continuing.   

