Outrage at house arrest plea after rape of mentally disabled stepdaughter

Women and Men Against Child Abuse expressed outrage on Thursday that lawyers acting for a man convicted of sexually grooming and raping his mentally disabled stepdaughter asked that he be spared jail time.

The child protection organisation's advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi said the man's legal team had asked that he be placed under house arrest.

The case was heard at the high court in Johannesburg and the man's defence team raised concerns about overcrowded jails and access to medical care for him.

Murombedzi said: “It is simply reckless and irresponsible that a representative of the state, regardless of whether she was appointed by the defence, would recommend a non-custodial sentence for a convicted rapist who is a clear danger to society.”