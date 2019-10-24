'Women wake up every day facing rape, violence, death': Josina Machel

In 2016 and 2017, 46.7% of those assaulted in South Africa were women, according to a 2018 Statistics SA report.

Out of the overall sexual offences, 68.5% of victims were women. The report also noted that while the overall crime rate has decreased between 2013 and 2017, violent crime against women has risen drastically.

“We cannot just keep talking about numbers. We need to humanise those numbers,” said Machel during the plenary. “Perhaps that will create the outrage that we need.”

After the third blow to the back of her head, Machel escaped from the car and ran down the road screaming for help in several languages. No one came out and the only response she heard was dogs barking.

Machel continued to stumble down the road, seeking help. Her attacker eventually realised the severity of her injuries and took her to hospital. He told authorities that she had fallen.

“At that point, my journey with violence took a turn and I have never been the same,” said Machel.

For Machel, the most painful part of the experience was dealing with the aftermath of the assault. After waiting hours for treatment at the hospital, she then had to recount what happened to the police, while dealing with the “searing pain” in her eye.

“The abuse continues at the hospital and the police station, in the family,” said Gray. “Women at that stage need to be protected and comforted, instead of put on trial.”

Machel left Mozambique to seek treatment at a European clinic, where she found out that her retina had burst on the night of the assault and the damage was irreparable.