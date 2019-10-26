Man killed in multiple-vehicle accident in Krugersdorp

A man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said ER24 paramedics found another medical service already treating a victim when they arrived at the scene shortly after 7.30am.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics also found a man lying underneath one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”