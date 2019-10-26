South Africa

Man killed in multiple-vehicle accident in Krugersdorp

26 October 2019 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
One man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 near Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.
One man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 near Krugersdorp on Saturday morning.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle collision on the N14 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said ER24 paramedics found another medical service already treating a victim when they arrived at the scene shortly after 7.30am.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics also found a man lying underneath one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

MORE

Helicopter goes down in Pretoria

A helicopter crashed onto a road in Pretoria on Friday afternoon but all three occupants escaped serious injury.
News
21 hours ago

16 injured as taxi rolls down embankment in Sandton

Sixteen people were injured after a taxi rolled down an embankment on William Nicol drive in Bryanston on Wednesday morning.
News
3 days ago

'Crash victim' with broken legs bust in hospital as police station escapee

An awaiting-trial prisoner jumped off the roof of a police station in Limpopo and persuaded officers that he had been injured by a speeding car ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Two-year-old found dead in gorge where mother and children went missing South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  5. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X