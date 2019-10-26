South Africa

Wanted rape and murder suspect arrested in Kuruman

26 October 2019 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
One of four suspects wanted for the rape and murder of a young girl in Kakamas in the Northern Cape in September was arrested in Kuruman on Friday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

One of four suspects being sought for the rape and murder of a young girl in Kakamas in the Northern Cape in September has been arrested.

Northern Cape police said that members of the Kimberley Tactical Response Team, who were following up on information received, had arrested the suspect at 5.30pm on Friday.

“The information was operationalised and the suspect was arrested at Promise land settlement in Kuruman,” police said.

The suspect was positively identified by the Upington Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, they added.

The suspect is expected to appear before the local magistrate’s court soon.

Police investigations into the girl’s rape and murder are continuing.

