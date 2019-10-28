Panyaza Lesufi again eats humble pie over 'old SA flag' accusation in Japan

Lesufi acknowledged his error, which many Twitter users deemed a divisive and “dangerous” blunder.

“Sincere apologies fellow South Africans,” he tweeted. “The initial angle was completely wrong! Let’s celebrate the team’s win @Springboks Forward with social cohesion. We are better together than divided! Apartheid flag divides South African flag unites! Slaan hulle die volgende week!”

This is the second Twitter controversy involving the team during the World Cup campaign. Earlier, certain white players were accused of celebrating without their black teammates.

The incident that caused the furore was explained as members of the substitutions' bench celebrating together as the “Bomb Squad”. The composition of the group of “impact players”, brought in to “bomb” the opposition with fresh power at key points in the match, varies regularly and across race lines, depending on team requirements.

This was at least the second time Lesufi has jumped the gun in his eagerness to expose what he sees as racist behaviour. In May, he accused an employee of a motor dealership of writing racist WhatsApp messages. He had to retract the assertion after a full investigation.

The Springboks, who beat Wales 19-16 on Sunday, will be back in action on Saturday in the final against England.