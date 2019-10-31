Man who lured desperate job seekers with the false promise of employment arrested

A man who lured desperate job seekers by allegedly offering them jobs in exchange for cash was arrested during a joint operation between detectives and crime intelligence in Booysens, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the suspect, 27, was allegedly recruiting his victims through social media and promised them jobs at the health department in the province.

“Additionally, more than 10 victims paid some money to secure employment as nurses,” Peters said.

She said police followed up on information from one of the victims who was supposed to pay R3,000 to the suspect.

“In the process of payment police pounced on the suspect in the house while counting money with the victim. During the arrest police found nursing, priests' and funeral undertaker uniforms.”

Peters said the suspect was found to have been serving a three-year suspended sentence for similar cases last year in Tshwane. He will appear in Booysens magistrate's court on Friday to face charges of fraud, impersonation and possession of stolen property.