WATCH | K-word ranter Vicki Momberg skips court appearance and disappears

05 November 2019 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE

Vicki Momberg was sentenced to three years imprisonment, one of which was suspended, on four charges of crimen injuria, after calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times in 2018. 

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Momberg is now on the run from authorities, after her bid to avoid jail time failed.

She was due to hand herself over to the police 30 days after her failed application. 

