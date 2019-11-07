Climate change plagues Western Cape agriculture

“The effects of climate change are unfolding before our eyes.”

So says Janse Rabie, Agri SA policy head for natural resources. “Unpredictability in weather patterns and the associated impacts makes planning considerably more difficult and heighten the risk for farming in South Africa.”

The number of farms in South Africa has declined by more than two-thirds compared to the early 1990s, says a 2018 GCRF-AFRICAP report.

According to the draft 2019 National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, in South Africa “the observed rate of warming has been 2°C per century or even higher” which is higher than the global rate of warming.

Before the end of this century, a 2018 Department of Environmental Affairs report estimates, SA’s average temperature increase will be higher than 6°C in some parts of the country.

“In general, I think we can say that farming is becoming more expensive, more unpredictable, and less profitable,” said Roland Hunter, technical project manager of the African Climate & Development Institute (ACDI).

Unreliable yields, food shortages and higher costs are plaguing farms, Hunter said. These problems contribute to unemployment, housing and food price spikes, migration, and other unseen effects such as health problems, lack of access to services, and degradation of rural land.

In response, some farms in the wine industry are trying new crop production methods. As the average price paid per ton of grapes is not worth the production costs, wine estates are aiming for smaller volumes of higher quality grapes for top-end wines.

Muratie in Stellenbosch kills off half of its crop of certain varietals every season to make a more concentrated grape, according to the tasting room manager Lawrence White.

But adaptation alone cannot overcome the enormous obstacles facing South African agriculture.

An estimated 200 fields were cleared in the Groenland water management area and the Lower Olifants water management area in 2017 and 2018 due to a drop in production, according to a recent case study conducted by WineLand Media. These fields accounted for almost 5% of all vineyards and orchards in the Groenland and Lower Olifants region. The primary reason for falling crop production is the lack of water.

“Irrigation currently accounts for 60% of water use from SA’s stored water systems, but this sector is vulnerable to changes in seasonal rainfall that influences the inflows into our dams and rivers,” said Hunter. “Farmers are no longer assured that the annual allocation of water usage rights for irrigation will be consistent through the years, and find themselves increasingly in competition with other water users for scarce resources.”

For Capetonians the drought broke in 2019, but Western Cape farmers continue to endure an exhausting drought that began in 2015 or 2016, depending on the area.

Farmers like Laubscher Coetzee, an ostrich and alfalfa farmer in Oudtshoorn, are struggling to adapt.

“It’s one thing to have a drought for one or two years, but it’s stretching up to the fourth year and there’s no alfalfa alive on the fields. If you fly over the area it looks black from the sky,” said Coetzee.