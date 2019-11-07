South Africa

Social media shocked by BCCSA ruling on interview with rapist Nicholas Ninow’s mom

07 November 2019 - 10:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow.
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow.
Image: Alaister Russell

The dismissal of complaints against the SABC for their interview with convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother has been met with outrage on social media.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) on Wednesday dismissed the complaints and ruled that the broadcaster did not violate its code when the interview was aired.

The commission said it had received at least 550 complaints against the broadcaster for airing the segment on October 27.

In the exclusive interview, Chantelle Ninow defended her son, saying he had made a mistake and was not a rapist. She also blamed herself for how her son turned out and regretted not helping him to overcome his drug addiction.

'He isn't a rapist, he just made a mistake': Nicholas Ninow’s mother

This is what Chantelle Ninow had to say in a recent interview
News
1 week ago

TimesLIVE reported that some of the complaints submitted to the BCCSA included “the glamourisation of violence and the advocacy of hatred based on race and gender”.

The complainants said the interview sought to solicit sympathy for the convicted rapist and his family and, in the process, insulted the rape victim and her family.

“The complainants contend further that the broadcast amounted to 'white privilege', in that crimes committed by white people are 'humanised'," said the BCCSA.

“Although the immensity of the complaints is noted, the BCCSA does not consider petitioned complaints but instead deals with complaints directly from affected persons or duly represented persons, whether natural or juristic.”

Nothing wrong with airing interview with rapist Ninow's mom: BCCSA

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa has dismissed complaints against the SABC over its airing of an interview with the mother of ...
News
14 hours ago

The SABC welcomed the BCCSA's ruling, saying it was “an affirmation of SABC News’s commitment to uphold its editorial policy, and the BCCSA code of conduct, in delivering news and current affairs in an independent and impartial manner".

The ruling divided social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet

The sacking of a YFM content producer for an alleged "racist' tweet about Nicholas Ninow has left many social media users shook.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nicholas Ninow's mother regrets not helping him overcome drug addiction

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother has told the SABC that she regrets not assisting her son overcome his drug addiction
News
1 week ago

From a 'troubled' life to a scarred victim — five must-read stories on Nicholas Ninow

Nicholas Ninow was sentenced to life by Judge Papi Mosopa at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
  5. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X