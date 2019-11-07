Social media shocked by BCCSA ruling on interview with rapist Nicholas Ninow’s mom

The dismissal of complaints against the SABC for their interview with convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother has been met with outrage on social media.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) on Wednesday dismissed the complaints and ruled that the broadcaster did not violate its code when the interview was aired.

The commission said it had received at least 550 complaints against the broadcaster for airing the segment on October 27.

In the exclusive interview, Chantelle Ninow defended her son, saying he had made a mistake and was not a rapist. She also blamed herself for how her son turned out and regretted not helping him to overcome his drug addiction.