Wine sales, exports wither on the vine

Persistent drought, constrained consumer spending and new consumption trends are disrupting the wine industry, resulting in falling sales in domestic and international markets.



In the past 11 months, SA's domestic wine sales dropped 5.8%, while exports fell 10.3%, according to South African Wine Industry Information and Systems (Sawis). The company also found that over the past five years, exports of wine have decreased 20%...