Teacher left bleeding after 'assault' by grade 4 pupil

08 November 2019 - 15:35 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
A teacher at Sakhile Primary School in Heidelberg suffered a face wound when a pupil threw a pencil case at her.
A grade 4 pupil from Sakhile Primary School in Heidelberg, Gauteng, has been suspended after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday.

Gauteng basic education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that a grade 4 learner threw a pencil case towards an educator while she was busy at her table. Unfortunately, it hit her in the face," said Mabona.

The teacher was taken to a local hospital and discharged the same day.

"We can confirm that she is recuperating at home. Our employee wellness officials are in constant liaison with the educator for necessary support," Mabona said.

Mabona told TimesLIVE that the child left through a gap in the palisade fencing but later resurfaced at the school, accompanied by his grandmother and aunt.

The department's circuit manager and the school principal told them what had happened, and informed them the child was suspended with immediate effect.

The parents were assured departmental procedures would unfold and the pupil would be allowed to write his examinations. The matter would be heard after November 20, Mabona said.

“Learner ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our environment, which must always be conducive for teaching and learning,” Mabona said.

Police were called to the school but the matter will be handled by the school governing body.

