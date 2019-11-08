Teacher left bleeding after 'assault' by grade 4 pupil

A grade 4 pupil from Sakhile Primary School in Heidelberg, Gauteng, has been suspended after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday.

Gauteng basic education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that a grade 4 learner threw a pencil case towards an educator while she was busy at her table. Unfortunately, it hit her in the face," said Mabona.

The teacher was taken to a local hospital and discharged the same day.

"We can confirm that she is recuperating at home. Our employee wellness officials are in constant liaison with the educator for necessary support," Mabona said.