Rescue teams search raging water to find missing storm victims in iLembe

Rescue workers were battling fast flowing water and a pending storm on Wednesday to find the bodies of five people, who went missing during the heavy rain in the iLembe district in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst told TimesLIVE that a 7-year-old boy, who was swept away from Soweto bridge in Darnell into the flooding Nonoti river on Tuesday, had not yet been located on Wednesday morning.