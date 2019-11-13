Rescue teams search raging water to find missing storm victims in iLembe
Rescue workers were battling fast flowing water and a pending storm on Wednesday to find the bodies of five people, who went missing during the heavy rain in the iLembe district in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst told TimesLIVE that a 7-year-old boy, who was swept away from Soweto bridge in Darnell into the flooding Nonoti river on Tuesday, had not yet been located on Wednesday morning.
Rescue workers are battling dangerous conditions to find a seven-year-old boy who was swept off a bridge over the Nonoti River in KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/kuYkEDEsvD— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) November 13, 2019
"The canine unit is conducting a search along the river bank with the police divers as well as IPSS aquatic division. The banks and the lower flowing water are being searched. The water here is flowing at a high rate. The conditions are quite dangerous, but we are doing as much as we can before the next set of weather comes in," he said.
Another four people were reported missing in iLembe district after Tuesday's heavy rains and flooding and there is no information yet on their whereabouts.
Meanwhile two people died and 20 others were treated for minor to moderate injuries after a tornado ripped through the Mpolweni settlement near Wartburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Inclement weather since the weekend also claimed the lives of three people, including a couple who were killed in Durban when their bedroom walls and roof collapsed on Monday.