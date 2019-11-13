SportsLIVE PODCAST | Give Chiefs the league title now (feat. Mark Haskins)

Sport

13 November 2019 - 10:00 By Sbu Mjikeliso
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 9 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Amakhosi runaway train seems to have suffered brake failure because it is not showing signs of stopping any time soon.

Kaizer Chiefs are enjoying one of their best starts to an Absa Premiership campaign ever, having won nine out of 11 matches played so far and losing just once.

They won another hotly contested Soweto Derby last weekend, beating rivals Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a much-talked-about game that had spectacular goals and controversial decisions in abundance.

With Chiefs having opened up a whopping 10-point gap at the top of the log – mind you, they are still in the Telkom Knockout semifinals – over second place Mamelodi Sundowns, whom they also defeated a couple weeks ago, does this mean they have an insurmountable lead?

We speak to ex Jomo Cosmos and Bidvest Wits midfielder Mark Haskins and Sowetan's Sihle Ndebele to unpack their season.

