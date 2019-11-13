Reservoirs throttled as water supply plummets in Tshwane

The supply in reservoirs distributing water across Tshwane through the Rand Water supply system has “plummeted substantially” and the outflow is now being throttled.

The city pleaded with residents on Wednesday to conserve water.

MMC for utility services Abel Tau said the situation had reached a “worrisome state”.

“With our reservoir levels at an average of 35%, we appeal to residents and other high-volume water consumers to change their behaviour,” said Tau in a statement.

“As a result of consumers’ failure to heed calls to use water sparingly, Rand Water has had to restrict supply throughout the city by 30%-50%.”