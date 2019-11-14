South Africa

'This situation is hopeless': Mzansi weighs in on SAA mess

From job losses to strikes and groundings - kubi, ku rough

14 November 2019 - 10:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Social media users have shared their thoughts on SAA, which has had to cancel all flights on Friday and Saturday.
Image: SAA

South Africans have united online to debate the chaos at SAA after a turbulent week.

This week, the airline announced a possibility of job cuts in a bid to save about R700m. On Monday, it said it had told 5,146 employees it was embarking on a restructuring process that could lead to job losses.

Workers then threatened to down tools. The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) on Wednesday served SAA and SAA Technical (Saat) with a 48-hour notice to strike.

It is set for Friday, with the airline cancelling nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the strike.

South Africans watched the bodies go to war and many believe it is time to “shut up shop” or “sell it”.

They made their feelings known on social media, with memes and comments flooding TLs.

Here are some of the reactions:

