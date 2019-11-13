Six quotes from SAA on the state of the airline & looming job cuts

SAA held a media briefing on Tuesday to clarify issues within the embattled national carrier.

Dominating the address was the possibility of job cuts at the state-owned company, in a bid to save about R700m.

Here's what SAA CEO Martin Kemp and interim CFO Deon Fredericks had to say:

Consultations with unions: Kemp

“To commence the consultations, you have to issue a notice. It doesn't prescribe that you have to have a consultation before you issue the notice. The consultations commence after the notice. As management, we arranged a meeting because we did not want to issue the statements blanketly. The consultations have now commenced after that statement was issued.”

No salary increases: Fredericks

“Ultimately it's about cash flow and funding. If you don't have cash flow and funding, it's difficult to pay. We're in a state where if it doesn't keep the aircraft in the air, and it isn't a cost for regulatory compliance, we don't want to incur it. My staff is going through line by line to make sure that all previous excesses are taken off the table.”