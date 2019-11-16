South Africa

Seven bust in KZN for possession of counterfeit money

16 November 2019 - 11:16 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Seven people have been arrested in KZN after being found in possession of counterfeit money.
Image: themadibainme.co.za/South African Reserve Bank

Seven people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for possession of counterfeit money.

The group were arrested on Wednesday in Vryheid, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, after being found with an undisclosed number of counterfeit banknotes, 15 cellphones, a laptop, different bank cards and two brand new vehicles.

According to police, the group scammed a woman into resigning from her job in March so they could  assist her to invest her money for massive returns

“Upon doing that, she received a safe with counterfeit money and papers. A case of theft was opened at Ladysmith police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The group is expected to make an appearance in the Vryheid magistrate's court soon. They also face charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

