South Africa

WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for verbal attack on patient

18 November 2019 - 16:36 By Orrin Singh
A screenshot from the video in which the nurse can be heard verbally abusing a patient at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Image: KZN Health

A 30-second video clip showing a KwaZulu-Natal nurse verbally abusing a patient at Umlazi's Prince Mshiyeni Hospital has resulted in her immediate suspension.

The clip - seemingly captured by another patient - has been shared extensively on social media and shows the nurse severely admonishing a patient in his hospital bed.

“Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**? Hey, v***sek. You’re wasting my time. I’m trying to put on a drip to try and help you. You want tea? Are you here to drink coffee and sleep? Do you think this a hotel, where we must provide tea and coffee for you?” the nurse can be heard saying.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said in a statement that she was shocked and appalled by the nurse’s apparent attitude, and has declared there is no place for such conduct within the department.

“We are extremely taken aback by the nurse’s attitude as depicted in the video.

"I don’t care what the circumstances are, or what had frustrated the nurse, that is just not the way to address a patient."

She said patients came to health facilities out of a desperate need to receive care and support.

"Every nurse takes a pledge whereby they solemnly swear to commit themselves to the service of humanity. In the pledge, they promise to endeavor to practise their profession with conscience and dignity."

She said the identified nurse had been placed on immediate suspension.

The MEC also issued a warning to other health care professionals that the mistreatment of patients would not be tolerated.

"This nurse has been placed on immediate suspension, pending a full investigation into her conduct.

"We want to send a strong message that the days of mistreating patients are over. Both patients and health care workers have rights which must be respected. You misbehave, we deal with you," said Simelane-Zulu. 

