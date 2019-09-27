Nightmare labour for mother whose baby fell head-first onto hospital floor

When Lucky Moepja started feeling labour pains on Saturday, October 6 2018, she was taken to Philadelphia provincial hospital in Dennilton, about 120km north-east of Pretoria.

Moepja, 26, travelled from Ntwane village, about 25 minutes away. When she got to hospital, she was in pain, bleeding and ready to give birth.

According to Moepja, she cried for help, but her pleas were unanswered. The nurses at the hospital told her to close herself with a towel because she was bleeding. She was then left alone unattended.

“I was in pain and bleeding and I shouted for help telling the nurses that the baby is about to be born. The pain was too much. A nurse told me I had a multiple pregnancy.”

Shortly after that her water broke.

“One nurse ordered me to stand up and follow her. My baby came out while I was in the hospital passage following her. He fell on his head between my legs on the hospital floor. I could see the umbilical cord attached to my baby boy, Homotsegang, dangling,” said Moepja.

“The nurse shouted at me and told me to sit down on the floor. She asked me ‘What are you thinking?’ and said ‘Look now what are you doing!’”