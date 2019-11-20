Auditor-general bemoans national and provincial audit outcomes

On Wednesday, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu bemoaned the lack of internal controls in many government departments, saying it was the main reason for the regression of audit outcomes in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

BusinessLIVE reported that Makwetu released the report on the national and provincial government audit outcomes for 2018/2019 at a media briefing on Wednesday. He said the audit results were “disappointing” and called on government leaders to take urgent action to halt the trend, restore accountability, and prevent mismanagement of public funds.

His report identifies lapses in governance and failures in basic internal controls.

Irregular expenditure by national and provincial departments climbed 23% to R62.6bn in the 2018/2019 financial year, from R51bn the previous year. While unauthorised expenditure decreased by 23%, it remained high at R1.4bn and this figure could increase by R281m once outstanding audits are taken into account.

A total of 223 audited departments lost R849m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, though this figure could also increase by R758m if outstanding audits are taken into account. Over the past five years, fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R4.2bn.

The amount of irregular expenditure could be even higher, as about a third of the audited departments received qualified audits, as the amount disclosed was incomplete, or it was disclosed that they had incurred irregular expenditure but that the full amount was unknown. In addition, the auditor-general’s office could not audit R2.33bn worth of contracts due to missing or incomplete information.