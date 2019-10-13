KZN's ghost orphanage got R17m from provincial government

An orphanage that was paid a total of R17m by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government cannot be found.



This is the upshot of a verification process by the province's department of social development. Financial records which were leaked to the Sunday Times by whistleblowers in the department said it had paid R33m to 11 nonprofit organisations (NPOs) whose existence cannot be verified...