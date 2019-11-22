Disappointment as KZN land rights case postponed to next year

The big showdown between the Ingonyama Trust, whose sole trustee is Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini, and informal land rights holders in KwaZulu-Natal will be heard only next year.

The matter was set down for Friday in the high court in Pietermaritzburg but KwaZulu-Natal judge president Achmat Jappie informed the parties late on Tuesday that the matter should not be heard by a single judge but by a full bench.

Lawson Naidoo, director of the main applicant in the case, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), said the organisation was deeply disappointed by Jappie’s last-minute decision.

“We were notified of this decision in the afternoon of November 19 2019. The matter was set down for hearing several months ago.”

Naidoo said the postponement at this late stage caught the parties unaware. “Arrangements had already been made for our legal team to travel to KwaZulu-Natal for the hearing,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said Jappie had now directed that the matter be heard before a full bench of three judges and be scheduled over two days. The matter will now be heard in 2020.

“The applicants in the matter were not consulted in this regard and nor were we afforded the opportunity to make representations regarding the postponement.”