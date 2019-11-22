South Africa

'Ghost Squad' cop shoots taxi driver who tried to ram his vehicle during chase

22 November 2019 - 19:30 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A “Ghost Squad” police officer shot and wounded a taxi driver who tried to ram into his vehicle on Friday.

City of Cape Town executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said that the incident took place near Langa on Friday.

“The officer tried to pull over a taxi driver for a traffic stop on the N2 near Raapenberg Road, but he refused and rammed the officer's vehicle several times during a chase,” said Bosman.

He said that the taxi driver then jumped out of the vehicle and ran in the direction of Bonteheuwel.

“The suspect turned around and reached for something, and the officer drew his weapon and fired a shot, as he thought the suspect was reaching for a firearm. The 23-year-old was wounded in his side,” said Bosman.

