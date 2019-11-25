Eskom to cut power daily to three Free State metros over R36.5bn unpaid bills

Eskom has threatened to cut electricity to three Free State municipalities, including the Mangaung metro, from next Tuesday.

The threat comes because of the municipalities' contravention of payment conditions previously agreed between them and the power utility.

"Notices of Eskom's intervention to terminate its services effective December 3 2019 have been issued to Centlec (delivering a service to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality), Mafube Local Municipality and the Mantsopa Local Municipality," Eskom said in a statement on Monday.

Mangaung covers Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Wepener and Van Standensrus.

In total, Eskom is owed R36.5bn in debt by municipalities and individual users as at June 30 this year, it said.

"Despite numerous demands, the municipalities have failed to honour payment of their electricity accounts to Eskom."

The power utility said power would be cut for 14 hours, from at 6am to 8pm, until payment is made. It said it recognised that to indefinitely stop the supply of electricity services might cause undue hardships to consumers and might affect the delivery of other services.