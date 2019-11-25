South Africa

Limpopo student 'stabbed 52 times' in brutal murder

25 November 2019 - 17:11 By Ernest Mabuza
Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET college student, was stabbed more than 50 times at the weekend.
Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET college student, was stabbed more than 50 times at the weekend.
Image: @NalediChirwa via Twitter

Police in Mokomene, Limpopo, are looking for the person who stabbed a college student to death in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Precious Ramabulana, 21, was "stabbed 52 times".

Chirwa said Ramabulana had also been sexually assaulted.

Police confirmed on Monday that Ramabulana had been stabbed, but did not specify the number of wounds she suffered.

The 21-year-old was a student at Capricorn TVET College.

It was 2.30am on Sunday, and she was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her.

"He then stabbed her several times and fled from the scene," police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said. "The deceased’s frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police."

He said when police arrived, her body was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The motive for the attack was unknown.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba has instructed that the killer be hunted down and brought to book.

One of the college's lecturers, Stephen Mashititso, posted about Ramabulana's death on Facebook.

"I'm lost for words. She was one of the my brightest students. She loved education, she performed very well. She had great attitude towards life and someone foolish just had to snatch the life out of this beautiful and dedicated creature.

"What has the world become? What solutions can we come up with to end violence against women and children," Mashititso said.

MORE

Violence against women is our nation's shame: Cyril Ramaphosa

Sexist and patriarchal attitudes are at the root of gender-based violence.
Politics
3 hours ago

Wife-beater now fights against gender violence

“She was fighting back and that just made me hit harder. I kicked her until she stopped fighting. When it was finished it dawned on me that I had ...
News
1 day ago

Gun used to murder MUT student Zolile Khumalo was illegal, court hears

The firearm that was used in the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo had no serial number.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  4. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  5. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X