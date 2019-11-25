Free legal advice for women and children during 16 days of activism campaign

A Durban law firm is lending its resources to the fight against women and child abuse by offering free legal assistance during the 16 days of activism campaign.

Theasen Pillay and Associates held a picket outside the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday to commemorate the start of 16 days of activism against women and child abuse, and to offer its services.

The firm said it was providing free legal assistance to "any woman or child who has been a victim of abuse" for the next 16 days.

"A lot of people say they do not want to go to court, it is a waste of time and they do not get the assistance they need. That's not true. The reason they do not get the results is that they are not applying the legal process effectively," said the firm's spokesperson, Lisa Sukdev.

She said they hoped more abuse victims would come forward and make use of the legal system, especially when looking at the scourge of gender-based violence that plagued the country this year.