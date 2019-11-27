WATCH | Gang grabs laptops and cellphones from Vodacom store

A gang of robbers escaped with laptops and cellphones after forcing their way into a Vodacom branch at Hatfield Plaza in Pretoria.

The robbery was captured by CCTV cameras. Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the store was hit on November 19.

“The complainant received a phone call from a security company, informing him that there was a break-in at his shop. On arrival he found the door forced open,” said Masondo.

Several laptops and cellphones were stolen.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 010 111.