Never again, says NPA's Shamila Batohi after advocate's death in 'freak accident'

She said prosecutors around the country were shocked at the “most tragic” death of a well-known colleague.

Many had already sought counselling offered under the NPA's employee wellness programme.

It is understood the gun fell in court and a shot went off, hitting Watt in what has been described as a “freak accident”.

Police said the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally went off and a round was fired.

A case of culpable homicide was opened while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the actions of an officer who was meant to ensure that the weapon was not loaded.

On Thursday Batohi said authorities must get to the bottom of the incident.

She said Watt, who began her career as a prosecutor on November 1 1991, was experienced, seasoned, determined and energetic.

“She has died as we work towards returning the organisation to its former glory. It is a pity that she will not be here to see it.”

Speaking on behalf of the department of justice and constitutional development, Pam Moodley said Watt's approach in court was one of “dignity, sensitivity and professionalism”.