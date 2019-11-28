South Africa

Teacher dies after brick thrown at car on N1 near Paarl

28 November 2019 - 13:18 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A person appeared 'out of nowhere' and hurled a brick at a vehicle travelling on the N1.
Image: 123RF/photovs

A high school teacher died after being hit in the face by a brick that was hurled at the car she was travelling in with her husband near Paarl.

“It is such a tragic and unnecessary violent act,” said a message shared with staff, parents and pupils by New Orleans Secondary School on its Facebook page.

“This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family, to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and beloved teacher, Mrs Michelle Pietersen ...

“Our prayers are with her husband, Mr Anton Pietersen, her children and grandchildren, as well as the extended family,” the school said.

Michelle Pietersen and her husband were driving home when a brick was hurled at their vehicle in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Image: Facebook/New Orleans Secondary School

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Malo said an unknown person appeared “out of nowhere” and threw a brick at the couple's vehicle. They were travelling on the N1 from Cape Town to Paarl.

“Both victims were treated on the scene and the 58-year-old female was declared dead due to the injuries she sustained.”

A case of murder was opened.

Shocked parents described Pietersen as a dedicated teacher and a “beautiful soul”.

Muhammad Sadeque said: “Condolences to her family. She was the best and most loved teacher my daughter ever had. She was one of best teachers.”

Anyone with information can contact Paarl police or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

