Black Friday Sale: Early bargain hunters queue for hours
For two people who have never participated in Black Friday before, Mark Barrie and Cheryl Anthony know what it takes to get a good deal. After waiting in line since 3pm on Thursday, they were the first shoppers in line to enter Game at Canal Walk.
“We could’ve bought online, but we wanted to experience this in person,” said Anthony.
Inside Game, just minutes before midnight, store manager Nizaam Pramat gave the employees a pep talk, preparing them for the big rush to come.
Pramat led the employees and customers waiting in a countdown from five, keeping the crowd excited and organised.
“We’re able to help our customers save and associate the brand with good deals,” said Pramat, who has worked at Game the last three Black Fridays.
He said the nationwide chain of stores hopes to save customers R100m this Black Friday, adding that the best deal they are offering is on the TVs.
With two TVs already in their cart, Mihlali Waqu and his little sister confirmed Pramat’s guarantee.
The first person to grab a television upon entering the store, Waqu said he spent three hours waiting, ready to get what he came for.
