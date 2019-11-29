South Africa

Black Friday Sale: Early bargain hunters queue for hours

29 November 2019 - 06:26 By Claudia Stagoff
Television sets were deemed the best-discounted item at this store on November 29 2019.
Image: Claudia Stagoff

For two people who have never participated in Black Friday before, Mark Barrie and Cheryl Anthony know what it takes to get a good deal. After waiting in line since 3pm on Thursday, they were the first shoppers in line to enter Game at Canal Walk.

“We could’ve bought online, but we wanted to experience this in person,” said Anthony.

Inside Game, just minutes before midnight, store manager Nizaam Pramat gave the employees a pep talk, preparing them for the big rush to come.

Pramat led the employees and customers waiting in a countdown from five, keeping the crowd excited and organised.

