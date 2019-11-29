South Africa

Matric exams 'went smoothly', results out on January 7, says Motshekga

29 November 2019 - 13:29 By Ernest Mabuza
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Friday she was happy with the 2019 matric exam process. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga expressed satisfaction on Friday that the national senior certificate (matric) examinations had gone smoothly.

The results are to be announced on January 7.

The last paper, agricultural technology and design, was written on Thursday.

The department said that marking started earlier this week in some provinces and would eventually spread to all 142 marking centres soon. Marking would be finalised by December 14.

“It is gratifying that the examination went fairly smoothly, with only a few, manageable, incidents across our examination centres,” Motshekga said.

The department said 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide.

A further 212 sat the exam in prison.

