Matric exams 'went smoothly', results out on January 7, says Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga expressed satisfaction on Friday that the national senior certificate (matric) examinations had gone smoothly.

The results are to be announced on January 7.

The last paper, agricultural technology and design, was written on Thursday.

The department said that marking started earlier this week in some provinces and would eventually spread to all 142 marking centres soon. Marking would be finalised by December 14.

“It is gratifying that the examination went fairly smoothly, with only a few, manageable, incidents across our examination centres,” Motshekga said.

The department said 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide.

A further 212 sat the exam in prison.