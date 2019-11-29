South Africa

Prophet Bushiri tells his followers to 'keep calm' as he returns to court

29 November 2019 - 08:18 By Naledi Shange
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are set to return to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are set to return to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
Image: Facebook/Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has called on members of his church, the  Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, who will be supporting him outside court on Friday, to exercise restraint.

Bushiri released a statement via his Facebook page on Thursday before his and his wife, Mary’s appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

“I would like to appeal to all those that will be standing with us tomorrow at the court to maintain calm and peace as all procedures will be taking place,” Bushiri said.

“In the same manner, I would also like to extend many thanks to those that have been sending messages of solidarity though the hashtag #IstandWithMajor1. May the good Lord, with all His abundant blessings and supply, bless you and increase you accordingly, in Jesus mighty name,” he added.

The charismatic couple, who head the church with thousands of members, face charges of money-laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

Their trial was postponed in August for the state and defence to submit representations.

When they were arrested earlier this year, scores of their supporters went to Pretoria where they prayed for their release.

Some of the church members said this was a spiritual attack on their “Daddy”.

Some shared stories of how “Major 1", as Bushiri is known, had changed their lives.

“I used to be a drunkard mother who could not even take care of her children. Life was really tough for me and no-one could help me … I wanted kill myself … but my papa saved me,” Rosina Vuma of Soweto said of Bushiri.

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH | 'They just accused him for nothing': supporters of 'Major 1' firm on his innocence

Supporters of controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri sang and danced outside the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court on ...
News
3 months ago

SEE | 'We will support him no matter what': Shepherd Bushiri's followers

Controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on ...
News
3 months ago

Tshwane metro cops deny giving Bushiri church preferential treatment

The Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) has denied giving Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) preferential treatment by ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  2. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  3. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  4. R114m Lotto winner is an unemployed dad of two South Africa
  5. WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X