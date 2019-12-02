South Africa

Three Durban men shot in two separate incidents within half an hour

02 December 2019 - 10:52 By Orrin Singh
Three men were injured when shots were fired at them in two separate incidents in Berea, Durban.
Image: Supplied

Three men were shot and injured in two separate incidents less than 30 minutes apart in Berea, central Durban, on Sunday night. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said charges of attempted murder were being investigated.

"It is alleged that on December 1 2019 at 22:10, at Evered Poole Place, two victims were stationary in their vehicle when they were approached by three armed suspects who fired shots towards them.

"They sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Nothing was taken from the victims."

Mbele said the second incident occurred about 20 minutes later. 

"In the second incident the victim was walking on 6th Avenue at 22:30 when three men approached him.

"They started to fire shots towards him and he sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Mbele said both matters were under investigation and no arrests had yet been made. 

