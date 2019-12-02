WARNING: Delays expected on Van Reenen's Pass on Monday after fuel tanker, 4 trucks catch fire
Motorists travelling on the N3 can expect heavy delays on Van Reenen’s Pass after several trucks caught fire on Sunday evening.
A fuel tanker carrying petrol and diesel caught fire due to a mechanical failure on the highway. It was parked in a lay-by near the Pyramid Motel.
“Fuel leaked from the burning trailer across the road and also caught alight, setting another four trucks stacked at the scene on fire,” the N3 Toll Concession said.
Fire fighters worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control.
Mop-up and recovery operations are expected to continue for most of Monday.
Northbound lanes remain closed, with contraflow traffic in the southbound lanes.
An extensive backlog of southbound traffic is also being experienced at Tugela Toll Plaza near Ladysmith.
Road users are advised to use alternative routes.
Please avoid N3 van reenen— CrimeWatch24 PH✪ENIX (@CrimeWatch24) December 1, 2019
Services dealing with the fire running down the freeway pic.twitter.com/2y4Lr6ob16
Avoud traveling N3 near Van Reenens@CNN@5FM@sa_truckers@bluesecuritydbn@Abramjee@crimeairnetwork@FransHaasbroek— Andreas The cellphone Videoguy 🇬🇷 (@CnnAndreas) December 1, 2019
N3 truck fire near Harrisnith#vanreenenstruckfire pic.twitter.com/3xSrYslpwb