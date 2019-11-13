South Africa

Tanker on fire after multiple-vehicle pile-up closes Durban road

13 November 2019 - 09:20 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A tanker burst into flames on Wednesday morning after a multiple-vehicle pile-up.
Image: SUPPLIED

A truck has burst into flames on the M7, west of Durban, after a multiple-vehicle accident on Wednesday.

According to Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, two trucks and a number of vehicles collided on the M7 near the Bellville off-ramp.

“The fire department is busy fighting the fire. Paramedics are attending to multiple patients,” he said.

The road is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.

