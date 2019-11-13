Tanker on fire after multiple-vehicle pile-up closes Durban road
13 November 2019 - 09:20
A truck has burst into flames on the M7, west of Durban, after a multiple-vehicle accident on Wednesday.
According to Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, two trucks and a number of vehicles collided on the M7 near the Bellville off-ramp.
“The fire department is busy fighting the fire. Paramedics are attending to multiple patients,” he said.
The road is closed in both directions.
This is a developing story.