Tanker on fire after multiple-vehicle pile-up closes Durban road

A truck has burst into flames on the M7, west of Durban, after a multiple-vehicle accident on Wednesday.

According to Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, two trucks and a number of vehicles collided on the M7 near the Bellville off-ramp.

“The fire department is busy fighting the fire. Paramedics are attending to multiple patients,” he said.

The road is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.