Power supply to some northern Joburg suburbs hit by explosion at substation

“It is not clear what caused the explosion but investigators are on site assessing the damage.”

Areas affected included Bryanston, River Club, Morningside, Douglasdale and surrounding areas, it said.

The explosion happened on the Eskom side of the network, it said, adding that operators were currently on site.

“Our technicians are currently on site and ETR will only be given after technicians have determined the extent of the damage,” the power utility tweeted.