Army helicopter flies in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel

The air force was called in on Monday to rescue scores of people trapped in flood waters as heavy rains pelted Centurion.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were also part of the rescue operations. He said two air force helicopters had been brought in to help rescue people trapped in a hotel in Centurion,” Meiring said.

Visuals of the chopper hovering around the hotel before airlifting people was circulated on social media.