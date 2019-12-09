South Africa

Car swept away in Gauteng floodwater, roads waterlogged after 5 days of rain

The weather service predicts that rainfall to continue until Wednesday

09 December 2019 - 07:36 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Several roads in Centurion were flooded on Monday morning.
Several roads in Centurion were flooded on Monday morning.
Image: Gauteng Weather via Twitter

A car was swept away in the Evaton area, as waterlogged roads were flooded, particularly in Centurion, and rivers overflowed in Gauteng on Monday.

Motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning about possible flooding in Gauteng on Monday, as emergency services responded to waterlogged roads in Centurion.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers for the province on Monday and Tuesday.

Phakula said the weather might clear on Wednesday.

Flooding is also expected to hit the eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern Free State and western highveld of Mpumalanga.

“It might even continue into tomorrow [Tuesday], especially for Gauteng. People need to be very careful, because it is not just areas which are close to the rivers or streams that might experience flooding.

“Draining systems might also be affected, and because it’s been raining for a while, we also have issues with potholes.”

Phakula urged motorists driving in Tshwane and Johannesburg to be extra vigilant.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds are also expected to hit Vryburg, slowly moving northeast towards Ratlou and Tswaing in the North West.

MORE

Flood warning issued for parts of SA

The SA Weather Service on Sunday issued a flood warning for parts of the Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West provinces after days of heavy rain.
News
20 hours ago

KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as more severe storms predicted for province

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal  braces itself for more inclement weather from gale force winds to heavy ...
News
5 days ago

Mop-up operations under way in northern KZN after tornado and severe storms

Disaster management teams have begun mop-up operations after the tornado and severe thunderstorms that swept through northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng 'tornadoes' were probably just dust and hot air: SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of tornadoes hitting parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  4. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa
  5. R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X