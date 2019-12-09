Race to rescue trapped motorist, hotel flooded in Centurion

Tshwane emergency services were battling to rescue a motorist whose car got trapped in floods in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received reports after 7am that a motorist was trapped in the Irene area.

“The vehicle with a trailer was trapped in the water, but emergency services are attending to it.”

He said emergency services had to close a low-water bridge near a cement factory in the city late on Sunday.

Mabaso said several roads in Centurion were closed.

Low-water bridges on Rabie and End streets were also flooded, he said.