Race to rescue trapped motorist, hotel flooded in Centurion
Tshwane emergency services were battling to rescue a motorist whose car got trapped in floods in Pretoria on Monday morning.
Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received reports after 7am that a motorist was trapped in the Irene area.
“The vehicle with a trailer was trapped in the water, but emergency services are attending to it.”
He said emergency services had to close a low-water bridge near a cement factory in the city late on Sunday.
Mabaso said several roads in Centurion were closed.
Low-water bridges on Rabie and End streets were also flooded, he said.
Mabaso confirmed reports of a hotel being flooded and said emergency services were also on scene in the SuperSport Park area, where informal dwellers were trapped.
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said flooding was reported in Katlehong, between the N3 bridge and Sasol petrol station.
Mokheseng said Johann Rissik Road, between Shamrock and Main Reef roads, was flooded.
No reports of flooding were reported on roads close to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.
Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a tree fell across Barry Hertzog Road, but no other roads were reported flooded.