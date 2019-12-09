Intruders fatally stab kennel owner who ran a 'paradise for animals'
The community of Uitkyk is reeling after the owner of a cattery and kennels business was murdered on her property near Mbombela in Mpumalanga.
Catherine Irving was stabbed multiple times by at least four men on Friday.
Local crime-fighting organisation Bossies Community Justice described the incident as brutal and has put up a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
“We are quite shocked and devastated because she was such a nice person to everyone in the community. She was a lover of animals and cared for them so effortlessly,” said the group's Albert Gryvenstein.
Police confirmed that a 54-year-old woman's body had been found by an employee.
“The gardener saw four men running away from the scene. He went to check and found the woman tied up and stabbed. The gardener went to the neighbours to seek help but the woman succumbed to her injuries,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.
Irving owned and managed Shamroc Cattery and Kennels, which houses hundreds of animals. A friend, Nicholas Ings, described the sanctuary as a “paradise for animals”.
“Cathy’s love for animals was absolutely impressive. She strived to ensure pets received the best possible care ... no one can ever replace her. She was friendly and got along with everyone,” said Ings.
It is unclear what will happen to the business, but Ings said customers were being contacted.
“For now we’ve just tried to make contact with customers, but the decision lies entirely with the family. As friends, we’re all trying our best to keep it alive and running to honour her memory by doing what she loved the most,” he said.
Hlathi said it was unclear if any belongings were taken, but investigations were under way.
“The family is yet to confirm if there was any property taken. Police are investigating a case of murder and no arrests have been made yet,” he said.