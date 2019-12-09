Intruders fatally stab kennel owner who ran a 'paradise for animals'

The community of Uitkyk is reeling after the owner of a cattery and kennels business was murdered on her property near Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

Catherine Irving was stabbed multiple times by at least four men on Friday.

Local crime-fighting organisation Bossies Community Justice described the incident as brutal and has put up a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

“We are quite shocked and devastated because she was such a nice person to everyone in the community. She was a lover of animals and cared for them so effortlessly,” said the group's Albert Gryvenstein.

Police confirmed that a 54-year-old woman's body had been found by an employee.

“The gardener saw four men running away from the scene. He went to check and found the woman tied up and stabbed. The gardener went to the neighbours to seek help but the woman succumbed to her injuries,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.