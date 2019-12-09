Load-shedding is a 'killer', say small business owners

Business owners in Johannesburg have described the latest ongoing bout of load-shedding by Eskom as a “killer”.

Siyabonga Mkhize, a chef at catering company Infinity 97, had to cater for a birthday celebration on Saturday but was hampered by load-shedding, so he had to make alternative arrangements.

“Load-shedding is a business killer because we end up losing valuable clients. In this case we had to instruct the client to hire a generator. If that failed, we would have to use a natural fire,” he told TimesLIVE.

His business partner Itumeleng Mbele said that while food can be cooked using gas stoves or fire, food storage is a bigger problem. If food is not refrigerated, it has a far shorter shelf life and can cause hygiene and health problems.