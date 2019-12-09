Medupi will become a key asset: President Cyril Ramaphosa's pledge to SA

“Despite the depth of current challenges, none of our state-owned enterprises is lost. They can all be saved.”

So says President Cyril Ramaphosa, while acknowledging: “But it will take extraordinary effort and, in some cases, tough decisions.”

He asserted: “We will not hesitate to do what it takes to return our SOEs to financial and operational health.”

Ramaphosa, in his regular Monday newsletter, issued as the country is enduring another round of enforced power cuts due to Eskom's problems with electricity generation, said when he visited Medupi power station for the first time two weeks ago, he was struck by how huge it is.

“In many ways, Medupi is a fitting symbol of the importance of our state-owned enterprises. The cost of building the power station has escalated dramatically since its building started, it is behind schedule and — with five of its six units now in commercial operation — it is not yet performing at the level it is expected to perform. The problems with the construction of Medupi, and its ‘twin’, Kusile, account for much of the financial crisis at Eskom. There have been other factors, of course, not least of which are the effects of state capture, corruption, loss and shortage of essential skills and mismanagement.