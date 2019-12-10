164 homeless after sex worker's client starts fire over 'stolen' cellphone

“We could not stop the fire. Many of us were unable to save anything from our rooms. Our clothes and food went up in flames,” said Sli Radebe.

She was one of the first people to raise the alarm about a fire that later gutted 97 shacks, leaving 164 people homeless in Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend. The displaced group are being housed at the AF Wood community hall nearby.

According to Radebe, the fire on Saturday was started by the customer of a sex worker who lives in the settlement after he alleged she had stolen his money and cellphone.

“The guy took petrol from his car and set alight one shack before it spread to others,” said Radebe.

“My friend [sex worker] managed to run away because the community threatened to beat her up. I don’t know where she is,” she said.