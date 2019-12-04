South Africa

Angry Pinetown pupils torch school over poor year-end reports

04 December 2019 - 17:33 By Orrin Singh
Zwelinjani Secondary School in Zwelibomvu, Pinetown, was ravaged by fire on Wednesday.
Image: Dept of education

A KwaZulu-Natal school was partially destroyed on Wednesday by fire - allegedly started by aggrieved learners who received poor year-end results. 

According to the provincial department of education, emergency services were called out to attend to a fire at Zwelinjani Secondary school in Zwelibomvu, Pinetown, west of Durban.  

"There are claims that the fire started after chaos erupted when school reports were issued to learners who felt that the results they had obtained were not satisfactory. The learners allegedly accused teachers of giving them bad marks," said the department. 

No one was injured but various buildings on the property - including the office of the school principal, the school kitchen and staff room - were destroyed.

"We appeal to all school pupils not to resort to violence, crime or vandalism against public property when addressing their concerns," said education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

"We wish to also emphasise that we will not reward anarchy by building another school when it was destroyed deliberately."

Police are investigating. 

