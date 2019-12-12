Gender-based violence haunts Graça as she takes her leave of UCT

Graça Machel says one of her regrets as she hands over the chancellor’s robes at the University of Cape Town is her failure to make more progress on the “horrific cancer” of gender-based violence.

In a farewell letter to UCT, where Precious Moloi-Motsepe is taking over as chancellor, Machel said her other regret was not raising more money for the Chancellor Fund “to further bolster the financial sustainability of this fine institution”.