Gender-based violence haunts Graça as she takes her leave of UCT
Graça Machel says one of her regrets as she hands over the chancellor’s robes at the University of Cape Town is her failure to make more progress on the “horrific cancer” of gender-based violence.
In a farewell letter to UCT, where Precious Moloi-Motsepe is taking over as chancellor, Machel said her other regret was not raising more money for the Chancellor Fund “to further bolster the financial sustainability of this fine institution”.
Gender-based violence haunted UCT in Machel’s final months as chancellor following the murder on August 8 of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The 19-year-old was raped and bludgeoned to death at Clareinch post office, near her university residence in Claremont. She was attacked by post office clerk Luyanda Botha after he lured her there after hours to fetch a parcel.
Machel paid tribute to the UCT student body, which was at the forefront of the #Fees Must Fall movement, saying its vibrancy “has consistently challenged the status quo and pushed the boundaries of transformation in the right direction”.
She said students had inspired her with their courage, enthusiasm and their vision to drive transformation. “I know many come to university with life stories of difficulty and struggle, which makes their achievements all the more commendable.”
Machel paid tribute to the four vice-chancellors she worked with over 20 years — Mamphela Ramphele, Njabulo Ndebele, Max Price and Mamokgethi Phakeng — saying they shared a deep commitment to the growth of UCT as a research-based institution of teaching and learning.
“I am proud that the manifestation of the kind of transformation we are seeking is visible as I confidently leave UCT in the capable hands of two highly qualified, extraordinarily dynamic young African women,” she said.
“With my successor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng at the helm of UCT, I have no doubt we will soar to new heights.”