Stage 2 load-shedding to continue on Thursday

12 December 2019 - 06:48 By Iavan Pijoos
Rotational load-shedding was terminated at 11pm on Wednesday after Eskom said no overnight power cuts were required as water reserves at its pumped storage schemes were sufficiently replenished.
Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 9am to 11pm on Thursday, Eskom said.

The embattled utility said stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented on Thursday morning due to breakdowns still being above 9500MW.

“We remind customers that load-shedding, regardless of the stage, is no cause for alarm as the system in being effectively controlled.”

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe met with Eskom bosses over the power crisis plaguing the country.

It was promised at a briefing after the meeting that there would be no load-shedding between mid-December and mid-January.

