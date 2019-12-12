New campaign shines light on gender-based violence, 365 days a year

The brother of Anisha van Niekerk, who was killed alongside her partner Joey two years ago, says finding closure and healing has been a difficult process for the family.

The young married couple were brutally raped and killed on their plot in Mooinooi, in the North West, on December 10 2017. Their murder was masterminded by their neighbour, who wanted them to sell him their land.

“This is the second year since the incident occurred. It is still vivid in our memory,” said Wynand van Niekerk.

His slain sister and her partner feature in a video produced by insurance company 1st for Women, which has embarked on an ambitious campaign to draw attention to gender-based violence. The company has created 15 video tributes for 15 victims, which include footage from each of the 15 crime scenes.