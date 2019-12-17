South Africa

Girl, 14, dies as fire razes shacks to the ground in KwaZakele

17 December 2019 - 09:05 By ERNEST MABUZA
The scene at an informal settlement in KwaZakele, near Port Elizabeth, where about 20 shacks burnt down on Sunday.
The scene at an informal settlement in KwaZakele, near Port Elizabeth, where about 20 shacks burnt down on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

A 14-year-old girl was killed when her home caught fire at an informal settlement in KwaZakele, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the fire started at about 1.30pm. It spread to about 20 shacks in the Ndulini informal area.

“Witnesses heard the screams of a 14-year-old girl, Zintle Manganya Zabo, who was trapped in a burning shack.

“Attempts were made to break open the door, but the fire was raging and spread quickly to surrounding shacks.”

Beetge said the girl died in the fire.

About 20 shacks were destroyed, leaving more than 100 residents without homes and desperate for help. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Nelson Mandela Bay Disaster Management assisted the stranded residents with blankets and mattresses.

Beetge said the Somalian community in the area donated food.

“There still remains a need for assistance in the form of clothing, bedding and more food.”

MORE

Two dead, 1,200 homeless as fire rips through Cape Town settlement

Two people, one of them a four-year-old girl, died in a fire on Monday that left 1,200 people displaced
News
1 month ago

164 homeless after sex worker's client starts fire over 'stolen' cellphone

“We could not stop the fire. Many of us were unable to save anything from our rooms. Our clothes and food went up in flames,” says Sli Radebe.
News
1 week ago

Three die in Cape Town shack fires

Three people were confirmed dead in separate shack fires across Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X