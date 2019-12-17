Girl, 14, dies as fire razes shacks to the ground in KwaZakele

A 14-year-old girl was killed when her home caught fire at an informal settlement in KwaZakele, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the fire started at about 1.30pm. It spread to about 20 shacks in the Ndulini informal area.

“Witnesses heard the screams of a 14-year-old girl, Zintle Manganya Zabo, who was trapped in a burning shack.

“Attempts were made to break open the door, but the fire was raging and spread quickly to surrounding shacks.”

Beetge said the girl died in the fire.

About 20 shacks were destroyed, leaving more than 100 residents without homes and desperate for help. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Nelson Mandela Bay Disaster Management assisted the stranded residents with blankets and mattresses.

Beetge said the Somalian community in the area donated food.

“There still remains a need for assistance in the form of clothing, bedding and more food.”