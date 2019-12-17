Government aims to create a national shipping carrier

The government is considering establishing a national shipping carrier as part of a push to transform the transport sector, particularly in the maritime and aviation industries.

This comes as SA Airways (SAA) is undergoing business rescue in the face of liquidation. The national airline joins a long list of state-owned entities that were either looted at the height of state capture or are mired in deep financial trouble.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced last week that the government had taken over the running of embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for a year.

Mbalula said in written replies to questions published in parliament last week that the government was looking into the establishment of a national shipping carrier as a means of building strategic national shipping capacity and capability.

“As a maritime nation with a coastline in excess of 2,500km, which is strategically located on one of the busiest shipping routes, surrounded by three oceans on the eastern, western and southern seaboards, we are steadfast on our commitment to position the oceans economy as a strategic contributor to economic stimulation and growth,” he said.